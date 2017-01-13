Lakers' Nick Young: Plays 14 minutes in Thursday blowout loss
Young posted eight points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt) and an assist over 14 minutes in Thursday's 134-94 loss to the Spurs.
Jordan Clarkson (24 minutes) significantly outpaced Young in playing time off the bench, as the latter scored in single digits for the fourth straight game. The one bright spot for Young on Thursday was his shooting, despite the fact he only he took six attempts overall. The veteran sharpshooter had been mired in an epic slump from the field over the prior four games, as he'd shot just 22.5 percent (9-of-40) during that span. Young still remains typically dependent on scoring for the majority of his fantasy production, as he's averaging just 2.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocks on the season.
