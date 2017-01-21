Lakers' Nick Young: Questionable to return Friday
Young hyperextended his left knee, and is questionable to return Friday, Mike Trudell of ESPN reports.
Fortunately, X-rays on his knee came back negative. His status for the second half will depend on how he is doing. The Lakers are also without D'Angelo Russell who left the game with an injury, so if neither can return both Lou Williams and Jordan Clarkson figure to see significant minutes. Young had tallied six points and a steal across 12 minutes prior to exiting.
