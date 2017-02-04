Lakers' Nick Young: Scores 17 in loss to Isaiah Thomas, Celtics

Young put up 17 points (6-14 FG, 5-10 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in 33 minutes Friday during a 113-107 loss to the Celtics.

After a seven-point outing against the Wizards on Thursday, Young tried to shoot his way out of a funk against the Celtics. But his jumper wasn't as compliant as he would have liked, and the Celtics did a great job of limiting his space off of catch-and-shoots. The only daylight Young saw resulted in a banked three-pointer (doubt he called it) in the first quarter after curling off a Mozgov screen.