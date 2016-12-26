Lakers' Nick Young: Scores 19 points on Christmas

Young produced 19 points (6-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-102 win over the Clippers.

Young had one of his most efficient games of the season, shooting a season-best 66.7 percent from the floor, including 71.4 percent from behind the arc. The 31-year-old parlayed the efficient night to match a team-high in points and help the Lakers top their co-city rivals.