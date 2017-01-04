Lakers' Nick Young: Scores 20 points, hits six treys Tuesday

Young recorded 20 points (6-11 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT) to go with two assists in 27 minutes in a 116-102 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

It's the second 20-point outing in a row for Young, who has also drilled 13 three-pointers over that stretch. Though Young's breakthrough season was interrupted by a strained right calf in December, he's been on fire while playing in each of the last 13 contests, averaging 16.8 points while shooting 50.3 percent from the field and 48.5 percent from three-point range. Keep him active while he continues to sizzle.