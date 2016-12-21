Lakers' Nick Young: Scores 24 in Tuesday's loss

Young scored 24 points (9-18 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding two rebounds in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 117-113 loss to the Hornets.

Since recovering from a calf injury, Young's been on fire from beyond the arc, hitting 20 of 46 three-point attempts (43.5 percent) over the last five games. He doesn't provide much value otherwise, but while he's locked in he can supply a big boost in that category.