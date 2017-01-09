Lakers' Nick Young: Scores two points Sunday

Young scored two points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt) to go along with one rebound and one block in 19 minutes during Sunday's 111-95 win over the Magic.

After going 1-for-9 in the Lakers' previous game, Young followed up his worst shooting performance of the season with another terrible performance, shooting a dreadful 14.3 percent from the field. Despite the recent slump, the 31-year-old is having the most effective season of his career, shooting 45.6 percent on the season, including 42.9 percent from beyond the arc.

