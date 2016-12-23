Lakers' Nick Young: Tallies 20 points in Thursday loss

Young went for 20 points (7-14 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), an assist and two steals over 36 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Heat.

The veteran sharpshooter once again relied heavily on his proficiency from long distance for a significant portion of his production, and he's now shot 51.4 percent (18-of-35) from behind the arc over the last three games. Young continues to be hard-pressed to provide much else outside of scoring, but has turned back the clock in that regard. After consecutive seasons of sub-40 percent shooting, Young is tallying a 46.7 percent success rate from the field across 25 games in the current campaign.