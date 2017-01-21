Lakers' Nick Young: Will return Friday vs. Pacers

Young hyperextended his knee in the first half of Saturday's game against the Pacers, but will return in the second, Baxter Holmes of ESPN reports.

The veteran sharp shooter had X-rays taken on his injured knee, but they fortunately game back negative. Given his quick return, the injury does not appear to be much of a concern going forward. The Lakers are likely without guard D'Angelo Russell for the remainder of the game, so Young should have plenty of opportunity to produce in the second half should he not suffer any setbacks.