Dozier (ankle) won't play in Monday's Las Vegas Summer League game against the Trail Blazers, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Dozier joins both Josh Hart (ankle) and Lonzo Ball (calf) as players slated to miss the Las Vegas Summer League championship game. He'll continue to undergo treatment over the next few weeks, with the hope of getting a training camp invite from the Lakers to further prove his worth. Dozier isn't guaranteed to make the final regular-season roster.
