Dozier (ankle) will be sidelined for Thursday's summer league matchup against the Cavaliers, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Dozier will miss his second straight game due to the injury. In the two games he's played in this summer, Dozier has averaged just 1.0 point and 1.5 boards across 5.0 minutes per game.

