Dozier (ankle) will remain sidelined for Sunday's Las Vegas Summer League matchup with the Mavericks, Mark Medina of Los Angeles Daily News reports.
Dozier is nursing a minor ankle injury and considering it's only Summer League, there's no reason for the Lakers to risk an aggravation by bringing him back too soon. He should be able to make a full recovery by training camp, although the undrafted rookie out of South Carolina isn't guaranteed a roster spot.
