Dozier (ankle) will remain sidelined for Saturday's matchup against the Nets, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Dozier will miss his third straight game due to a left ankle sprain. He's played in just two summer league games, averaging 1.0 point and 1.5 boards across 5.0 minutes per contest.

