Dozier will not participate during Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a sprained left ankle, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

The severity of the injury hasn't been announced, though it's likely that the Lakers are just playing it safe with their young prospect. He played just six minutes Monday, recording three rebounds and one assist.

