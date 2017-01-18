Lakers' Tarik Black: Available to play Tuesday
Black (ankle) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets.
Black was listed as probable earlier Tuesday with a minor ankle sprain, so his availability against the Nuggets was fully expected. He'll jump back into his usual spot as Timofey Mozgov's backup at center, likely pushing for minutes in the mid-to-upper-teens, which keeps him off the fantasy radar in the majority of formats.
