Black finished with six points (1-4 FG, 4-6 FT), three rebounds and one steal across 10 minutes in a 116-102 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Coach Luke Walton initially kept Black out of his rotation after the big man returned to active status in the Christmas Day matchup with the Clippers following a brief absence due to an ankle injury, but the 25-year-old appears to have settled back in as the primary backup to starting center Timofey Mozgov. Black has been a solid per-minute performer when on the court this season, but because he rarely eclipses 20 minutes whenever he plays, he can't be counted on to challenge for double-doubles while coming off the bench.