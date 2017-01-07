Black supplied 10 points (3-5 FG, 4-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one block across 25 minutes in a 127-100 win over the Heat on Friday.

The Lakers' blowout victory allowed second-unit players like Black to log more playing time than usual, and he made the most of those added minutes. After a lengthy absence due a sprained ankle in December, Black was left outside of coach Luke Walton's rotation initially upon his return, but he's since fully reclaimed his spot as the top backup to starting center Timofey Mozgov. That role should afford him 10-to-20 minutes most nights in more competitive contests.