Black (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Magic, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Barring a miraculous turnaround in Black's recovery from the sprained right ankle, the Lakers will be shorthanded in the frontcourt once again, as Larry Nance (knee) is out indefinitely and Julius Randle is also set to miss his second straight game while he remains away with the team to spend time with his newborn child. The likely absences of Nance, Randle and Black, who looks bound to sit out for the ninth time in the last 10 games, figures to open up more playing time for Timofey Mozgov, Brandon Ingram, Luol Deng and Thomas Robinson.