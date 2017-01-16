Black is dealing with a sprained left ankle and is considered questionable for Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets, Mark Medina of L.A. Daily News reports.

Black has operated as the Lakers' backup center behind Timofey Mozgov this season, but has largely been limited to minutes in the teens on most night. He's now dealing with a sprained ankle and while it shouldn't cause a drastic change in the team's regular rotation, a potential absence from Black would likely provide some extra minutes for guys like Thomas Robinson and Ivica Zubac off the bench in the frontcourt. Black's status should be updated after Tuesday's morning shootaround.