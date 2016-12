Black (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Clippers, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Black was given a doubtful designation in advance of Friday's game against the Magic before ultimately being held out, so the upgrade to questionable implies that he's shown at least some improvement with his sprained right ankle. Even if Black is cleared to play Sunday, he'll likely only play a minor role off the bench as the main backup to starting center Timofey Mozgov.