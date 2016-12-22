Lakers' Tarik Black: Out again Thursday
Black (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Heat, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.
The Lakers had hoped to get Black back earlier in the week, but he's still bothered by a sprained right ankle and will be reevaluated prior to Friday's game against the Magic. The backup center is not a significant fantasy contributor in most formats.
More News
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Will sit out Tuesday vs. Hornets•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Questionable to play Tuesday vs. Hornets•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Probable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Probable for Friday•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Out again Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Sits out practice, ruled out Sunday•