Black (ankle) will not play Thursday against the Heat, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Lakers had hoped to get Black back earlier in the week, but he's still bothered by a sprained right ankle and will be reevaluated prior to Friday's game against the Magic. The backup center is not a significant fantasy contributor in most formats.

