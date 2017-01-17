Black (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's matchup with the Nuggets.

Black appeared on the Lakers' injury report on Monday despite not missing any game time with his ankle injury. It would be a surprise to see him held out against Denver, and, given his already limited role on the team, any limitations on his part shouldn't impact the minutes distribution greatly.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola