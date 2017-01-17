Black (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Nuggets.

Black appeared on the Lakers' injury report Monday with the sprained left ankle, which he may have picked up during Sunday's game against the Pistons. He was a full participant in morning shootaround Tuesday, so barring any setbacks shortly before the 10:30 p.m. ET tip off, it's expected that Black will settle into his usual role as the main backup to starting center Timofey Mozgov.