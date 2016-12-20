Black (ankle) has been downgraded to questionable for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

The Lakers initially listed Black as probable as of Monday afternoon, so it appears his sprained ankle may still be bothering him as Tuesday's game approaches. The reserve center has missed six of the last seven games, including the team's most recent game Saturday against the Cavaliers. Look for a more definitive update on his status closer to game time.