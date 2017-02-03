Black started at power forward and scored 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-5 FT) while adding 11 rebounds and one assist in 26 minutes during Thursday's 116-108 loss to the Wizards.

Black has started three games in a row with Julius Randle (illness) either out or limited. But with Randle now back in action, Black's temporarily boosted value is about to fall. Once Randle returns to full active duty, Black will probably not get enough minutes to be worth owning in most formats.