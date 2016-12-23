Black (ankle) won't play Friday against the Magic, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Black missed his third straight game Thursday against the Heat and was listed as doubtful heading into Friday, so it comes as no surprise that he'll again be held out. With Julius Randle (personal) and Larry Nance (knee) also unavailable, the Lakers will be missing some key personnel in the frontcourt, likely forcing Timofey Mozgov, Luol Deng, Thomas Robinson and Brandon Ingram to take on more minutes than usual.