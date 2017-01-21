Lakers' Tarik Black: Snags 13 rebounds in Friday's win
Black posted eight points (4-6 FG, 0-1 FT) with 13 rebounds, three assists and a steal over 28 minutes in Friday's 108-96 loss against Indiana.
Black missed nearly a month due to an ankle injury, but he is back and producing decent numbers in a reserve role behind Timofey Mozgov. He has picked up the pace over the past two outings with 11.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. If you need center help in deeper fantasy leagues, Black is worth a roll of the dice.
More News
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Probable Tuesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Listed as questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Claims first double-double of 2016-17•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Back in rotation last two games•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Will be active again Tuesday•