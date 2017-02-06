Black will start at center Monday against New York, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

Initially, it looked as though the Lakers would start Timofey Mozgov at center, but coach Luke Walton will pivot to Black, who had been filling it at power forward while Julius Randle battled pneumonia. Randle will return to action Monday, meaning the Lakers will roll out a starting frontcourt of Black, Randle and Brandon Ingram, while veteran Luol Deng moves to the bench.