Black (ankle) will be active for Tuesday's game against the Jazz, Mark Medina of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Black was also active Sunday against the Clippers while Larry Nance (knee) and a healthy Metta World Peace occupied the Lakers' two inactive slots, but coach Luke Walton didn't turn to the big man off the bench. After the game, Walton cited the game situation as well as Black's lack of activity over the past three weeks as reasons behind his decision not to play him, but Black could have a better chance to reenter the rotation Tuesday. Even if he takes the court, Black would likely be in line for only minimal minutes as the backup to starting center Timofey Mozgov.