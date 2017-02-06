Black will return to a bench role Monday against the Knicks, Tania Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Coach Luke Walton announced Monday that Julius Randle, who was held out or limited in the last four games while battling pneumonia, was ready to reenter the starting five after logging a full practice Sunday, so Black will settle back into his normal reserve role. With averages of 6.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 23.0 minutes per game during his four-outing run as a starter, Black wasn't delivering much value with the top unit to begin with, and his fantasy utility will only further plummet from here.