Lakers' Tarik Black: Will start Thursday vs. Jazz
Black will get the start at power forward for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz.
With Julius Randle available, but unlikely to play, Black will get the start in his place. On the season, the 25-year-old is averaging 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 15.4 minutes per game, and will provide some strength to the Lakers frontcourt against the Jazz and their big man duo of Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors.
More News
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Snags 13 rebounds in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Available to play Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Probable Tuesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Listed as questionable for Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Claims first double-double of 2016-17•
-
Lakers' Tarik Black: Back in rotation last two games•