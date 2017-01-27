Black will get the start at power forward for Thursday's matchup against the Jazz.

With Julius Randle available, but unlikely to play, Black will get the start in his place. On the season, the 25-year-old is averaging 5.8 points and 5.2 rebounds across 15.4 minutes per game, and will provide some strength to the Lakers frontcourt against the Jazz and their big man duo of Rudy Gobert and Derrick Favors.

