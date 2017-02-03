Robinson (coach's decision) was inactive for Thursday's 116-108 loss to the Wizards.

With Julius Randle (illness) cleared to play off the bench Thursday, the Lakers were at full strength for the first time in weeks, which prompted coach Luke Walton to use his two inactive spots on healthy players in Robinson and Metta World Peace. Robinson had been surpassed in the Lakers rotation by the emerging Ivica Zubac and failed to appear in any of the previous three contests, so Walton's decision to hold him out didn't come as much of a surprise. The former lottery pick could have more inactives in store in the games to come if the Lakers are able to stay reasonably healthy in the frontcourt.