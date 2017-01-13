Robinson put up four points (2-2 FG), three rebounds and two assists across 10 minutes in a 134-94 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Robinson gained some job security earlier this week after the Lakers elected to guarantee his contract for the remainder of the 2016-17 season, but that shouldn't result in him taking on an enhanced role while Julius Randle remains fully healthy. The former lottery pick has participated in each of the Lakers' last 12 games, but has seen no more than 19 minutes in any contest and is averaging 6.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game during that span.