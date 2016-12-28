Robinson totaled 10 points (5-6 FG), three rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes during a 102-100 loss to Utah on Tuesday.

Robinson scored a season-high 10 points and has been fairly effective over the last four games, behind averages of 7.3 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. He is seeing more minutes with Larry Nance (knee) sidelined. Robinson likely won't provide much more than average points and rebounds, but his role has increased due to the Lakers' injured frontcourt.