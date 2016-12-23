Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Contributes 14 points to Thursday loss
Mozgov registered 14 points (6-11 FG, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and a block over 30 minutes in Thursday's 115-107 loss to the Heat.
The veteran big man had one of his better offensive showings of the season, posting his sixth double-digit scoring effort over the last 11 games. The key was playing time, as Mozgov reached the 30-minute mark for only the fourth time this season. Although Thursday's returns are encouraging, it's important for fantasy owners to keep in mind that Mozgov doesn't typically see this kind of run, and in fact, he'd seen minutes in the teens the previous three games.
More News
-
Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Provides 13 points in narrow loss•
-
Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Scores 16 points in 31 minutes Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Scores season-high 20 points in win•
-
Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Scores season-high 14 points in win•
-
Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Will start Friday•