Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Grabs nine rebounds Sunday

Mozgov tallied 15 points (7-7 FG, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 111-95 win over the Magic.

Mozgov had a perfect shooting performance on his way to just his 16th double-digit game of the season. The 30-year-old just nearly missed out on his second double-double of the season. Mozgov is averaging 8.2 points and 4.9 rebounds in 21.7 minutes per game this season as his role continues to be dependent on matchups.

