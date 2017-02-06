Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Moving to bench

Mozgov will move to the bench Monday against the Knicks, Bill Oram of the Orange County Register reports.

The Lakers will shake things up Monday, as both Mozgov and Luol Deng will come off the bench. Tarik Black will get the nod at center, with Julius Randle and Brandon Ingram at the two forward spots. Mozgov has started all 52 games in which he's played this season, and at this point it's unclear if the shift to the bench will be permanent. It's likely that coach Luke Walton is simply looking for something to spark the Lakers, who have dropped 10 of their last 12 contests heading into Monday.