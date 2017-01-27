Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Near double-double in limited playing time

Mozgov went for nine points (4-9 FG, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block over 17 minutes in Thursday's 96-88 loss to the Jazz.

Mozgov is being pushed by emerging rookie Ivica Zubac, who's outpaced him in playing time the last two games and has provided consecutive double-doubles in the process. However, the veteran center was impressive in his own right Thursday relative to his modest opportunity. The scoring total was Mozgov's best since Jan. 8 versus the Magic, and he's now hauled in between eight and 11 rebounds in three of the last four contests. However, the 30-year-old's minutes often max out in the low 20s, and given Zubac's recent play, that figure could be even more limited for the foreseeable future, even if Mozgov holds on to his spot on the first unit.