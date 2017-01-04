Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Plays season-high 38 minutes Tuesday

Mozgov registered 14 points (7-12 FG), five rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 38 minutes in a 116-102 win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Mozgov's allotment of playing time was a season high by a whopping five minutes, as coach Luke Walton gave him some extended run in order to stymie opposing center Marc Gasol. The 7-foot-1 Russian ultimately fouled out of the contest, but not before delivering his first double-digit scoring outing in four games. Mozgov had seen just 16 and 21 minutes in the prior two games, so don't expect him to come close to approaching Tuesday's level of playing time most nights.