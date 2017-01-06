Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Plays season-low 11 minutes Thursday
Mozgov played 11 minutes in Thursday's 118-109 loss to the Trail Blazers, accruing seven points (3-5 FG, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds.
The 11 minutes were a season-low total for Mozgov, and incidentally, it came just one game after he saw a season-high 38 minutes Tuesday against the Grizzlies. The drastic downturn in playing time illustrates the volatility of Mozgov's role, which seems to be mostly dictated by matchup. As such, Mozgov isn't an especially reliable lineup option in season-long leagues, and even when he sees sizable minutes, his low usage rate limits his upside in DFS contests.
