Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Scores 19 points Sunday

Mozgov scored 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's win over the Clippers.

Mozgov had an offensive explosion, making a season-high eight shots from the field to lead the Lakers in scoring alongside Nick Young. Despite starting in every game he has played in this season, 30-year-old Russian is only averaging 21.4 minutes per game. Barring an injury or a drastic change to the Lakers' rotation, Mozgov's value should continue to be limited.