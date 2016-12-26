Lakers' Timofey Mozgov: Scores 19 points Sunday
Mozgov scored 19 points (8-11 FG, 3-4 FT) and grabbed three rebounds in 25 minutes during Sunday's win over the Clippers.
Mozgov had an offensive explosion, making a season-high eight shots from the field to lead the Lakers in scoring alongside Nick Young. Despite starting in every game he has played in this season, 30-year-old Russian is only averaging 21.4 minutes per game. Barring an injury or a drastic change to the Lakers' rotation, Mozgov's value should continue to be limited.
