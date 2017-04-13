Ennis is starting at point guard for Wednesday's season finale against the Warriors, TAnia Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.

With D'Angelo Russell sidelined, Ennis will start along side Jordan Clarkson in the backcourt. He figures to see a healthy workload due to a variety of players sidelined. The 22-year-old tallyied 19 points, six, assists, two steals, and three triples across 39 minutes in his only other start with the team.