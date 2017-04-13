Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Starting Wednesday
Ennis is starting at point guard for Wednesday's season finale against the Warriors, TAnia Ganguli of the Los Angeles Times reports.
With D'Angelo Russell sidelined, Ennis will start along side Jordan Clarkson in the backcourt. He figures to see a healthy workload due to a variety of players sidelined. The 22-year-old tallyied 19 points, six, assists, two steals, and three triples across 39 minutes in his only other start with the team.
More News
-
Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Leads team with career-high 20 points•
-
Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Struggles with shot in Friday's win•
-
Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Shines in Wednesday's start•
-
Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Will start at point guard Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Puts up 11 points Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Tyler Ennis: Scores season-high 14 points Sunday•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Fantasy hoops season in review
With the season coming to a close, Chris Towers looks back on 2016-17, and gives a sneak peek...
-
Week 24 Top 150 rankings
With the final week of the season upon us, the Timberwolves could be the key to your championship...
-
Waiver Wire: Home-stretch hits
With the season winding down, teams are turning over the reins to the young guys, Chris Towers...
-
Week 23 Top 150 rankings
With a balanced schedule on the way for Fantasy championship week, Chris Towers looks at some...
-
Waiver Wire: Late bloomers
The Kings are still losing games, but at least the young guys are showing signs of promise,...
-
Week 22 Top 150 rankings
With Dwyane Wade and Eric Bledsoe on the shelf, Fantasy owners are left scrambling at the worst...