Lance Stephenson: Targeting return in mid-January

Stephenson (groin) has recovered ahead of schedule and is now targeting a potential return in mid-January, Chris Haynes of ESPN reports.

Stephenson is in the final stages of recovery from surgery back in early November to repair his torn groin. He'll likely need to be at full strength and able to practice for teams before finding a new employer, but it's entirely possible for that all to happen in time for him to make an appearance on an NBA court before January comes to an end.