Sanders worked out with the Celtics on Thursday, Jay King of MassLive.com reports.

In his final season with the Bucks before stepping away from basketball, Sanders averaged 7.3 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks across 21.7 minutes per game. Though Sanders hasn't played since the 2014-2015 season for personal reasons, he's 28-years-old, and should still have something left in the tank. It remains to be seen if he will decide to work out for other teams besides the Celtics, but there will likely be a solid number of teams interested in his athletic defensive presence.