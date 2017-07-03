Leandro Barbosa: Waived by Suns

Barbosa was waived by the Suns on Monday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Barbosa took on a minor role with the Suns during the 2016-17 campaign, playing in 67 games, while averaging 6.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 14.4 minutes. The 34-year-old veteran hasn't mentioned anything about retirement, so it appears he'll look to latch on elsewhere prior to training camp. He should be able to mentor some of the younger guards around the league, which should mean plenty of interest from potential suitors. However, Barbosa likely won't see a ton of minutes no matter where he signs, so there will be better fantasy options elsewhere.