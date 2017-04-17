Kennard officially signed with an agent Monday and will enter the 2017 NBA Draft, ESPN.com's Jeff Goodman reports.
On a star-studded Duke roster, few players shone brighter last season than Kennard, who exploded for a team-best 19.5 points per game as a sophomore and claimed MVP honors during the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard lacks high-end athleticism, but possesses NBA three-point range and excels at moving without the ball. He projects as more of a role player than a go-to option on offense at the next level, but could still be selected in the back end of the first round.
