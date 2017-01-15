Gordon supplied 21 points (8-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal over 39 minutes in Saturday's 114-107 loss to the Jazz.

Gordon is back to alternating productive outings like Saturday's with single-digit scoring efforts, a disturbing trend that's emerged to varying degrees on a few separate occasions this season. He took only five shots over 36 minutes against the Blazers on Friday, but was heavily involved throughout against a tough Jazz defense, notching his fourth game with 50 percent or better shooting in the last six. He also drained multiple three-pointers fifth time in eight January games and cleared the 20-point mark for the third time over that span. His fluctuating production can certainly frustrate fantasy owners, and renders him a high-variance DFS play with upside on most nights as well.