Magic's Aaron Gordon: Closes the season on a high note
Gordon scored 32 points (11-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and added 12 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 113-109 win over the Pistons.
Gordon ended the season by matching his second-best scoring total. Gordon continued to improve throughout his third season, especially after the Magic traded away Serge Ibaka at the trade deadline, allowing Gordon to spend more time playing power forward. Since the trade, Gordon improved his per-game scoring, rebounding, steals, blocks, field goal percentage, and even free-throw percentage.
