Gordon is doubtful to return to Tuesday's game against the Rockets due to a sore right foot, Josh Robbins of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon provided seven points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3PT), two rebounds, and four assists across 19 minutes in the first half. He remained in the locker room to start the third quarter, and was replaced by second-year swing-man Mario Hezonja at small forward to start the third quarter. Given the Magic's deficit to start the second half, it seems even more unlikely the team would push Gordon to return. The Magic next play the 76ers on Friday.