Gordon (foot) is listed as a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Heat, Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Gordon continues to deal with a bone bruise on his right foot and could miss his third straight matchup. Although Gordon participated in Monday morning's shootaround, a decision won't be made on him until game-time. If Gordon remains out on Monday, Mario Hezonja could be expected to continue starting in Gordon's place at small forward.