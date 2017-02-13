Magic's Aaron Gordon: Game-time decision against Heat on Monday
Gordon (foot) is listed as a game-time decision for Monday's game against the Heat, Safid Deen of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Gordon continues to deal with a bone bruise on his right foot and could miss his third straight matchup. Although Gordon participated in Monday morning's shootaround, a decision won't be made on him until game-time. If Gordon remains out on Monday, Mario Hezonja could be expected to continue starting in Gordon's place at small forward.
